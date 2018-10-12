Prince Louis' Friday looked a bit different from the rest of the royal family's!

While mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince William took his siblings, 5-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, to Princess Eugenie's royal wedding at St. George's Chapel, the youngest royal spent some quality time at home with a family caretaker.

According to multiple reports, baby Louis, who is only five months old, was simply too young to attend the nuptials in Windsor, England. He was also absent from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May of this year.

However, Prince Louis wasn't the only who couldn't make it. Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was also a no-show. The Clarence House revealed via Twitter that she was in Scotland visiting the Alford Community Campus. While there, she met with schoolchildren who use the center, which features a library, theater and dance studio.

Today in Scotland, The Duchess of Rothesay visited Alford Community Campus and met schoolchildren who use the centre.



The campus offers facilities for the local community including a library, theatre and dance studio.



HRH joined in with art 🎨 and cookery 👩‍🍳 classes! pic.twitter.com/EOkkMkIMgO — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) October 11, 2018

The rest of the family -- including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth and Sarah Ferguson -- were all smiles as they made their way into the chapel to watch Princess Eugenie say "I do" to Jack Brooksbank. And once again, Prince George and Princess Charlotte adorably stole the show while serving as a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively.

More on that in the video below.

