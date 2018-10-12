Prince George and Princess Charlotte may be Royal Wedding pros by this point, but that doesn't mean the two eldest kiddos of Kate Middleton and Prince William won't goof off a bit.

The adorable pair served as pageboy and bridesmaid, respectively, in the wedding of Prince William's cousin, Prince Eugenie, and Jack Brooksbank on Friday. The cuties, along with several of their cousins and pals, arrived at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, just ahead of the bride herself.

The stole the show with their precious arrival, hilarious ceremony antics, and even as they waved goodbye to the newlyweds. The bridesmaids and pageboys wore outfits designed by Amaia Arrieta of Amaia Kids, and the looks incorporated artwork from Mark Bradford.

Here were some of their cutest antics:

Getty Images

AFP

Princess Charlotte was the happiest of all the bridesmaids as she cheerfully waved at the crowds outside of Windsor Castle. Her glowing grin was very reminiscent of her behavior at the Royal Wedding of her uncle, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle this past May.

Getty Images

The hesitant siblings looked all kinds of sweet standing next to each other on the steps of St. George's Chapel. They had no reason to be nervous, though. This marked the fourth wedding they've participated in in the past two years.

AFP

With the strong winds causing one pageboy to topple over, Princess Charlotte decided to have her own fun when walking up the steps of St. George's Chapel. The little cutie crouched down and pretended to climb up the stairs with her hands. She was quickly uprighted before accompanying Princess Eugenie down the aisle.

AFP

AFP

George and Charlotte's cousin, Savannah Philips, was up to her usual antics during the ceremony. The daughter of Princess Anne's son, Peter Philips, made a trumpet with her hands and George and Charlotte looked amused. Perhaps George was laughing a bit too loudly at his cousin, because he was then spotted clamping a hand over his mouth with slight embarrassment.

AFP

George, Savannah, and Charlotte managed to hold it together as the processed out of the chapel while holding hands. But that didn't stop George from making a silly face.

Getty Images

Once outside, the bridal party waved goodbye to the newlywed couple on the steps of St. George's Chapel. Charlotte proudly waved, but the mischievous Prince George was busy hiding behind another bridesmaid.

It was a momentous occasion for the youngsters. Other members of the royal family in attendance included their parents, Kate and William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Anne. There were even a handful of celebrity guests, including Liv Tyler, Demi Moore, Ricky Martin, Ellie Goulding, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Pippa Middleton, and more.

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton and Prince William Show Rare PDA At Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Royal Wedding Guests Struggle With Windy Conditions: See The Pics!

Pippa Middleton Proudly Shows Off Baby Bump at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Related Gallery