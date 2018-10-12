Could these two be any more adorable?!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's two eldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were front and center at Windsor Castle on Friday for the wedding of William’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and Jack Brooksbank.

The 5-year-old George served as a pageboy for the nuptials while 3-year-old Charlotte was one of Eugenie’s bridesmaids.

The cuties rode up together in the same car, waving away at the crowd gathered to celebrate the royal wedding. Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress and Prince George's pageboy outfit were designed by Amaia Arrieta of Amaia Kids. They incorporate artwork from Mark Bradford. Princess Charlotte carried a bouquet of lily of the valley and spray roses.

The children struggled to climb up the steps to St. George's Chapel due to the strong winds. One small pageboy tripped and fell over, while Princess Charlotte jokingly climbed the stairs with her hands at one point.

The event marked the second royal nuptials the precious kids have participated in this year. They were in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding party in May, which also took place at Windsor Castle.

Like Meghan and Harry's wedding, Eugenie and Jack will also take a carriage processional around Windsor, England, following the ceremony in St. George’s Chapel.

Just last month, George and Charlotte also participated in the wedding of Sophie Carter, one of Middleton’s closest friends. For more from the royal brother-sister duo, watch the clip below:

