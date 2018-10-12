Royal Wedding Guests Struggle With Windy Conditions: See The Pics!

Princess Eugenie was a stunning bride, entering the church for her nuptials with grace and dignity.

But some of her guests weren’t so lucky. Windy weather sent hats, skirts and even kids flying outside Windsor Castle in England.

Several guests, including Cara Delevingne, were spotted holding on to their hats as they fought the wind to enter the church.

Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Despite their efforts though, some people had hats pulled right off their heads.

Best part of the royal wedding so far 😂😂 #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/NtPr2lzVVR — Lauren Webb (@laurennade) October 12, 2018

Oh no! The wind caused havoc with the outfits and sent kids flying at the #royalweddingpic.twitter.com/DmTMiHhje2 — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) October 12, 2018

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Twitter, of course, had some fun watching guests fight the strong breezes.

Guests arriving and trying to show their invites at the #RoyalWedding! pic.twitter.com/QMM00x7ams — Tanya (@heytheretanya) October 12, 2018

I am very entertained by the wind at the #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/ZhNuAl9OID — • (@_MY0S0TIS) October 12, 2018

It is a little funny watching everyone arrive for the #RoyalWedding today at Windsor and all the ladies are fighting in the wind to keep their hats on. So far I’ve seen one hat go flying 😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/6cxTH8IWJa — BlueBoxGirl (@Blue_Boxgirl) October 12, 2018

The blustery day also caught one of the young pageboys, Louis de Givenchy, off guard, as he tumbled slightly on the steps.

VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images

The wind may have caused havoc for guests, but it was an otherwise perfect day for the bride. For more on Princess Eugenie's wedding check out the video below!

