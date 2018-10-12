News

Royal Wedding Guests Struggle With Windy Conditions: See The Pics!

By Elizabeth Stanton‍
Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie was a stunning bride, entering the church for her nuptials with grace and dignity.

But some of her guests weren’t so lucky. Windy weather sent hats, skirts and even kids flying outside Windsor Castle in England.

Several guests, including Cara Delevingne, were spotted holding on to their hats as they fought the wind to enter the church.

Cara Delevigne Holds Onto Hat at Royal Wedding
Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Despite their efforts though, some people had hats pulled right off their heads.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Twitter, of course, had some fun watching guests fight the strong breezes.

The blustery day also caught one of the young pageboys, Louis de Givenchy, off guard, as he tumbled slightly on the steps.

VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images

The wind may have caused havoc for guests, but it was an otherwise perfect day for the bride. For more on Princess Eugenie's wedding check out the video below!

