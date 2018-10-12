Pregnancy won't stop Pippa Middleton from having a good time!

The younger sister of Kate Middleton was one of many lucky guests invited to the second royal wedding of the year on Friday, Princess Eugenie's nuptials to Jack Brooksbank.

And while anyone would understand if Pippa wanted to sit this one out -- seeing as she's nine months pregnant with her and husband James Matthews' first child! -- the 35-year-old socialite was all smiles making her way into St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.

Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Pippa looked gorgeous in head-to-toe emerald green, proudly showing off her pregnancy in a long-sleeved Denver Emilia Wickstead dress that hugged her baby bump. She completed the chic look with a matching fascinator, black pumps and Pippa Small jewelry.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Of course, Pippa wasn't the only one dressed to impress for the occasion. Meghan Markle stunned in a navy Givenchy dress and coat, while Kate Middleton opted for full-on burgundy, wearing a dress from Alexander McQueen.

Other celebrity guests in attendance included Liv Tyler, Demi Moore, Ricky Martin, Ellie Goulding and Cara Delevingne. Hear more on royal wedding No. 2 in the video below.

