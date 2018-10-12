It's been a fairy tale day for newlyweds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank!

After the couple said their "I dos," the 28-year-old royal and her husband embarked on a romantic carriage procession around Windsor Castle in England on Friday.

The newlyweds -- who tied the knot at St. George's Chapel, the same place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed -- looked so in love as they greeted and were cheered on by droves of people who came to send them well wishes. The stunning carriage traveled along Castle Hill, High Street, Park Street and back into Windsor Castle via Cambridge Gate.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank then headed back to St. George's Hall for a reception hosted by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The star-studded ceremony saw a slew of celebrity guests, including Naomi Campbell, Liv Tyler, Demi Moore, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Ricky Martin, Cara Delevingne and Robbie Williams. Also in attendance were Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

