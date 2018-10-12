Princess Eugenie Shows Off Her Back Scars in Royal Wedding Gown: Pics

Princess Eugenie embraced her scars on the most important day of her life!

The 28-year-old royal tied the knot with her fiance, Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday. And while her Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos-designed Royal Wedding gown was stunning, it also made quite the statement.

Eugenie's showed off the scars on her back from a surgery she had at the age of 12 for scoliosis. The spinal surgery changed her life, and she decided to honor that in several ways for her big day. In addition to freely displaying the scars, Eugenie also invited her NHS surgeons to the wedding in Windsor, England.

AP Images

AP Images

Getty Images

AFP

Prior to the big day, Eugenie spoke with ITV about her decision.

"I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that," the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson said. "It's a lovely way to honor the people who looked after me, and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this."

Eugenie's look was drastically different from that of Meghan Markle's stunning Givenchy gown from her own Royal Wedding this past May.

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Is Camilla Parker Bowles Not Attending Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding?

Inside Sarah Ferguson's Scandalous Past Ahead of Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

14 Things to Know About Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Before They Get Married

Related Gallery