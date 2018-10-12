Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at Windsor Castle on Friday for their second royal wedding of the year!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning outside of St. George’s Chapel to celebrate the nuptials of William’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her fiance, Jack Brooksbank.

Kate, 36, turned heads in an all-burgundy ensemble, including a Alexander McQueen dress and a matching fascinator. As for William, 36, he was dressed to the nines in a light-colored vest, tail coat and gray pants.

The parents of three were seated next to William's brother, Prince Harry, and his new wife, Meghan Markle, who were married just a few months earlier in the same chapel.

The Duchess' sister, Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant with her first child, was also in attendance with her husband, James Matthews. The mom-to-be was all smiles as she entered the chapel wearing an all green outfit.

William and Kate’s two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are serving as pageboy and bridesmaid, respectively, for the big day. Their newest addition, 5-month old Prince Louis, did not appear to be in attendance.

In addition to the royal family, 1,200 members of the public have been invited to participate Eugenie’s special day. The newlywed couple will also take a carriage ride around Windsor, England. After the processional, Queen Elizabeth II is hosting a reception for Eugenie and Jack in Windsor Castle.

Eugenie, of course, famously attended William and Kate’s 2011 wedding at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, the 28-year-old royal noted that the criticism she and her sister, Princess Beatrice, received for their wedding attire hurt their feelings.

“There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset. We were just about to step out, and she had a bit of a wobble and cried,” Eugenie recalled. "I was looking after her. And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me.”

As for her own nuptials, Eugenie wasn’t worried about the big day when speaking with the high-fashion magazine.

"I’m not stressed at all!” she insisted. "It’s very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters.”

