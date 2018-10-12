Prince William and Kate Middleton are feeling the love on Princess Eugenie’s wedding day!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 36, attended Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in Windsor, England, on Friday, where the showed some rare PDA.

Once they were seated in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle -- right next to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- Kate placed her hand on William's thigh and the couple held hands. Wearing an all-burgundy Alexander McQueen dress and fascinator, Kate was stunning as she sat with William, who wore a light-colored vest, tail coat and gray pants.

William and Kate's children -- Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3 -- once again stole the show as bridesmaid and pageboy. The siblings were photographed waving and laughing during the event. It looks like the couple's youngest child, 5-month-old Prince Louis, did not attend the wedding.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds shared a kiss outside before taking a romantic carriage ride.

