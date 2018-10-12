Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss & More Best Dressed Guests at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding
Princess Eugenie'sroyal wedding was a fashionably fabulous affair!
All eyes were on the 28-year-old royal on Friday as she made her way down the aisle in a stunning off-the-shoulder Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos gown to say "I do" to Jack Brooksbank.
But before the ceremony started, we couldn't help but marvel over all the well-dressed guests arriving at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England. Now, ET breaks down all the best fashion looks from royal wedding No. 2!
Naomi Campbell
The supermodel certainly didn't hold back with her take on regal glam, sporting a metallic black ombré Ralph & Russo couture dress and cropped cape that featured ostrich feather edging. She accessorized with leather gloves, a black fascinator, sheer black tights and heels.
Cara Delevingne
Though she technically bucked tradition, the model's unconventional look was one of our favorites. The stylish star wore a top hat and black morning suit, complete with cropped trousers, a patterned grey tie and black suede stilettos.
Kate Moss
Wearing white to any wedding can be risky, but the supermodel pulled it off impeccably. She styled her polka-dot two-piece with a retro-inspired fascinator, giving the look a pop of color with a pair of bright blue pumps.
Demi Moore
The actress pulled out all the stops, stepping out to Windsor in a maroon bordeaux midi dress by Stella McCartney, which she paired with a Stephen Jones hat and Malone Souliers heels.
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge also opted for a vibrant hue, wearing a raspberry pink dress by her go-to designer, Alexander McQueen. Her matching Philip Treacy fascinator topped off the look perfectly.
Meghan Markle
Even though all the attention wasn't on Meghan this time around, she still managed to turn heads! The Duchess of Sussex wowed in a navy dress and coat by Givenchy (the fashion house that designed her wedding dress) and a hat by Noel Stewart.
Hear more on Princess Eugenie's big day in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Royal Wedding Guests Struggle With Windy Conditions: See The Pics!
Pippa Middleton Proudly Shows Off Baby Bump at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding
Princess Eugenie Shows Off Her Back Surgery Scars in Royal Wedding Gown: Pics