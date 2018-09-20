Meghan Markle Joined by Mom Doria Ragland and Prince Harry for Cookbook Event
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are coming “together” for a special cause!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a party at Kensington Palace on Thursday afternoon in honor of the newly released Together: Our Community Cookbook.
Perhaps the event’s most special guest was Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, who hasn’t been at an official royal event since her daugher's wedding in May.
For the special occasion, Markle donned a black Tuxe top, a black Misha Nonoo skirt, matching heels and a blue jay-colored Smyth peacoat. Ragland looked lovely in tan pants that she paired with a yellow top and scarf, and was overheard introducing herself to guests as “Meg’s mum.”
As for Prince Harry, the 34-year-old royal wore a gray sports coat and proudly let his wife take the lead, stepping back to let her greet the guests.
For the special celebration, a tent was erected on the palace grounds for people to dine under. Guests were treated to a series of dishes from the cookbook, which features 50 recipes from women of all different cultures and backgrounds.
Markle, 37, helped several of the chefs to prepare their dishes for the event.
"I'm so excited to see the projects you're going to continue to do in your own community, the community at large, and also how you're going to inspire people globally by sharing your stories and your recipes," Markle addressed the crowd. "It's so impactful We can see in just a few days alone, and the book's not even out yet. That's a testament to what this means to people. And I'm so proud of you."
Markle penned a forward for the book and even cooked with the women who contributed recipes at the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre. The women were all survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017, which took 72 lives.
"Together is more than a cookbook," Markle wrote. "This is a tale of friendship, and a story of togetherness."
