Meghan Markle is cooking up some comfort food with those who need it most.

The Duchess of Sussex announced on Monday her support of the new charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook. The new book features 50 recipes from women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

The women got together, along with Markle, this past summer at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London to cook and spend time together at the Hubb Community Kitchen.

Markle joined the women in private, helping with the cooking, learning about their stories, and writing a forward for the book.

She opens up about learning about the Grenfell Tower fire while still in Canada and “sharing the global sentiment of shock and sympathy for what this community was enduring, while also deeply wanting to help.”

Markle also revealed that she privately visited the mosque in January 2018, “as I was settling in to my new home of London."

“On my first visit, I asked Munira, the resident chef de cuisine (so to speak), how I could help,” Markle writes. "An apron was quickly wrapped around me, I pushed up my sleeves and found myself washing the rice for lunch.”

Markle, who ran her own lifestyle blog, The Tig, prior to her turn as a Duchess, continues, "I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together.”

The proceeds of the cookbook will go to supporting the Hubb Community Kitchen.

"Together is more than a cookbook. This is a tale of friendship, and a story of togetherness,” Markle writes. "It is a homage to the power of cooking as a community, and the recipes that allow us to connect, share and look forward.”

The ladies also recorded a moving video about the making of the cookbook, which Kensington Palace released on Monday.

The Grenfell Tower fire took the lives of 72 people and left many more displaced. Since the event in June 2017, the royal family has made several public shows of support to the victims, including visits from Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, and Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex is also hosting a celebratory event for the cookbook on Thursday at Kensington Palace.

For more information, visit: www.royalfoundation.com/together-cookbook or www.penguin.co.uk/Together.

