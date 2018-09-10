Remember the blush sleeveless trench dress Meghan Markle wore in the summer? Although the exact pink design by Canadian brand Nonie is currently sold out (you can place your name on a waitlist), a new version of the stylish frock just debuted on the runway for its first New York Fashion Week show, which means you can nab it once it's released next year.

ET's Marisa Runyon chatted about the line's new range and the effect of the duchess with Nonie's founder and designer, Nina Kharey, ahead of the show on Sunday.

"It was really organic," Kharey told ET on how the coveted piece landed in Markle's hands. "Her team made plans and I didn't know when it was going to happen."

Nonie white organza trench dress

The former Suits actress has owned the dress from the spring/summer 2018 collection for a while and decided to don the midi for the Nelson Mandela centenary exhibition in London in July.

Kharey revealed the hugely successful dress will be available in a new rendition for spring/summer 2019, saying "you'll see it in organza."

Lo and behold, a gorgeous, frothy organza version in white walked down the runway, which we're totally bookmarking for our shopping list next spring.

The see-through piece is a fresh take on the traditional silhouette, which can be layered over a top and trousers for an unexpected, fashion-forward result.

What else does Kharey want to see on the royal from her line?

"I have a strong suit, a black one, which you'll see, with a satin T-shirt. It would look amazing on her," she shared.

The brand was founded in 2008 and after taking time off to start a family, Kharey officially launched Nonie in 2015 and it has been growing ever since.

Nonie's modern, minimalist interpretation of simple elegance is what won over Markle, and the designer hopes to see other celebrity style muses wear her creations.

"Oh, I have so many. Michelle Obama. Of course, Rihanna -- a huge one of mine. And Serena Williams. Any strong females and also females that believe in females working with other females. I love that right now."

