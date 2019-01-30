Prince Harry Speaks About Impending Fatherhood in Passionate Speech

Prince Harry has his child's future in mind!

The 34-year-old Duke of Sussex attended the Commonwealth Youth Roundtable at Lancaster House in London on Wednesday. At the event, the redheaded royal -- who is a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador -- gave a passionate speech about the Commonwealth’s youth and their important role in the community.

"As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation,” Harry told the crowd. "The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it’s by change.”

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are expecting their first child together in late April or early May. The couple announced that Meghan, 37, was pregnant on the first day of their royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, which Harry also referenced in his speech on Wednesday.

Discussing how progress is made - these Commonwealth Youth Roundtable discussions offer a chance to reflect targets at the Youth Forum in 2018, an event that The Duke officially opened. pic.twitter.com/XYr8N16jx6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 30, 2019

"In all of these places, it’s been incredibly humbling to see how young people like yourselves are creating innovative and clever solutions to the diverse challenges you face — whether it be better mental health for everyone, eradicating extreme poverty and improving access to education for girls, or highlighting the very real effects and daily battles of climate change,” he said of the Commonwealth countries he and Meghan had recently visited.

The Duke also highlighted the importance of mental health, which has been a focus for him, Prince William and Kate Middleton in recent years.

"All health is interconnected — our mental health, our planet’s health, the health of our communities,” he said. "We do no survive, and certainly do not thrive without the acknowledgment and understanding that in addressing one problem, we are paradoxically solving another.”

Later today, Meghan will be attending an event at London’s National Theatre, of which she recently became a patron. For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

