Looks like Prince Harry has a soft spot for fellow redheads.

The 34-year-old royal and his wife, Meghan Markle, greeted fans at Hamilton Square during an official visit to Birkenhead, England, on Monday, when one adorable redheaded well-wisher caught his eye with a clever sign. The sign read "#Gingers Unite -- I love you Harry," and the Duke of Sussex was clearly delighted by the message, signaling her out in the crowd to give her a hug.

The girl has since been identified as 4-year-old Eliza Morris. According to reporter Rebecca English, Harry told her, “I love this! Do you love your hair? The sign is amazing!”

Prince Harry gave four year old Eliza Morris a hug after seeing her sign ‘Gingers Unite - I love you Harry’ on a walkabout today.

He said “I love this! Do you love your hair, the sign is amazing!”

Harry stopped as he and Meghan, spent more than 45 minutes chatting to the crowds pic.twitter.com/mkvGQI4yID — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 14, 2019

Harry and Meghan are visiting Birkenhead for a day of events, including a visit to Hamilton Square, where they saw a new sculpture honoring the 100th anniversary of war poet Wilfred Owen’s death. During the outing, pregnant Meghan also shared with a woman that her due date is late April to early May.

Last month, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET thata possible fall tour of the U.S. and Canada for Meghan, Harry and their new baby was in the “very early” stages of planning. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Turns Heads in Bright Purple and Red Look for Outing With Prince Harry: Pics

Queen Elizabeth Gives Shout-Out to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby in Christmas Broadcast

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Secretly Visit Hubb Community Kitchen With Adele

Related Gallery