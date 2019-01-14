Meghan Markle is brightening up a dreary January day! The 37-year-old pregnant Duchess of Sussex looked stunning on Monday, stepping out in a regal purple dress from Babaton by Aritizia and keeping warm with a cherry red peacoat by Sentaler.

She paired the look with matching red heels and wore her hair swept back in her signature messy bun.

The Duchess is visiting Birkenhead, England, with her husband, Prince Harry, for a day of events, and the couple were greeted by massive crowds in the British town. They were gifted with presents for their new little one, including a large teddy bear.

The couple kicked off their day of events with a visit to Hamilton Square, where they saw a new sculpture honoring the 100th anniversary of war poet Wilfred Owen’s death.

It’s just one of several events that the couple is taking on for their full day. This comes one week after Markle announced her four new patronages for 2019.

The Duchess will be focusing on the arts, access to education, empowering women, and animal welfare with her new charity work.

The couple is also preparing to welcome their first child together this spring. For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

