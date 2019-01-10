Meghan Markle is getting a jump start on her work as a patron!

Hours after Kensington Palace announced the Duchess of Sussex’s four new patronages, the pregnant royal was already hard at work visiting members of the Smart Works team at St. Charles Hospital in London.

Meghan, 37, stepped out in a black Hatch maternity dress, Oscar de la Renta trench coat, Kimai earrings, and animal-printed heels. Her growing baby bump was on full display as she greeted members of the women’s charity.

Smart Works “helps long-term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives,” according to the Palace. The organization helps outfit women with professional clothes for job interviews.

UK Press

Getty Images

Meghan immediately got to work, speaking with a group of women involved in Smart Works about the importance of professional dress and supporting others.

"It’s not just donating your clothes and seeing where they land, but really being a part of each other’s success stories as women, right?” she told the group. “It’s not just hand-me-downs, it’s saying, ‘This is the blazer I wore that helped me win that interview'… So to know, as a woman coming in, that you have have so many other women believing in you on all the next phases is the piece that makes it so special.”

The Duchess of Sussex arrives at @SmartWorksHQ and joins a discussion with volunteers and women they have helped succeed in job interviews.



So far, the charity has helped over 11,000 women and has plans to dress 3,500 women this year across the UK. pic.twitter.com/MvFnjUJHoo — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2019

Meghan then helped 56-year-old Patsy Wardally pick out a professional outfit, dressing the woman in a stylish red printed dress and draped tan coat.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Smart Works is one of four of Meghan's patronages, the other three of which include the National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities, and Mayhew. In addition to her focus on supporting women through Smart Works, Prince Harry's wife is also sharing her passion for the arts, access to education, and animal welfare through her work as a duchess.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Announces Royal Patronages With Focuses on Arts, Education, Women and Animals

Meghan Markle Had a Going Away Party For Old Clothes Before She Was Rich

Meghan Markle's Burgundy Coat Is On Sale (Among Other Amazing Fashion Deals!)

Related Gallery