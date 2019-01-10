Meghan Markle is applying her passions to her work with the royal family! The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex has officially become the patron of four organizations, which Kensington Palace announced on Thursday morning.

These reflect her interest in the arts, access to education, support for women, and animal welfare. Two of the patronages were passed onto Markle from Queen Elizabeth, who has been handing over some of her duties to younger members of the royal family for the past few years.

Those passed down include The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities. The former Suits star has a clear interest in the arts, and hopes to focus on making the theater world “inclusive, diverse, and national” through The National Theatre.

Markle, who has made several speeches about the importance of education, especially for women in developing nations, will also work closely with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, which represent higher education across all 53 Commonwealth countries.

Her two other patronages include Smart Works, which “helps long-term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives.” She will also be the patron of Mayhew, which works to “improve the lives of animals and people to better communities both in London and internationally.”

The Palace confirms that Markle has had private meetings with all of these organizations for the past year. She is set to visit Smart Works on Thursday and plans to make public visits to the other three organizations in the coming weeks.

Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry last May, and is currently expecting the couple’s first child this spring. For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

