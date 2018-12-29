2018 is almost over, and the royals are reflecting on an eventful year.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, and Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, celebrated many milestones over the past few months, and in a new video shared with fans on Saturday, they're revealing which ones they consider the most "special."

Among the featured moments were Harry and Meghan's May wedding, her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth II and the couple's recent royal tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Kate and William, meanwhile, honored the birth of their third child, Prince Louis, his christening and their many philanthropic appearances over the year.

"Here are some of our favorite moments from 2018 -- thank you to everyone who made this year so special,” Kensington Palace tweeted alongside the video. "See you in 2019!"

The Fab Four most recently appeared together as they attended a Christmas Day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene at Sandringham, smiling it up and squashing reports of tension among the group. While greeting fans on Tuesday, Meghan also commented on her and Harry's upcoming bundle of joy, revealing the little one may be coming even sooner than expected.

"We're nearly there," she told a well-wisher outside of the church. She and Harry announced their pregnancy in October, with Kensington Palace revealing the baby is due in spring 2019.

During her annual Christmas broadcast, Harry's grandmother, the queen, also commented on the soon-to-be bundle of joy.

“It’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied,” the 92-year-old monarch said.

