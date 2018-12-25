It's a happy Christmas for the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles as they joined his brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton for the family's annual walk to services at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene at Sandringham on Tuesday morning.

Though Meghan and Harry were at Sandringham together last year, this Christmas marks their first as a married couple. The pair couldn't have looked happier to be with each other -- or William and Kate -- amid reports of tension among the group. In fact, Meghan and Kate smiled bright as they chatted it up on their walk.

Meghan, who dressed her baby bump in a deep navy dress, Victoria Beckham coat and matching fascinator, held Harry close, while Kate, donning a head-to-toe festive red ensemble, walked alongside William. Kate and William's kids, 5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and 8-month-old Prince Louis, were not in attendance on the walk through the English countryside, instead staying behind at nearby Anmer Hall.

The royal family's walk was lined with fans, many of whom got to exchange Christmas wishes with the group after the church service. The family then headed to Queen Elizabeth II's estate for lunch, before she gave her annual televised address to the nation.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Not in attendance on Tuesday was Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, despite previous reports that her "quiet dignity and grace" had earned her respect from the royal family, as well as a possible invitation to Christmas services. A source told ET last week that Doria will, however, likely "spend extended vacations with Meghan and Harry" as they move out of their two-bedroom home at Kensington Palace and into a 10-bedroom cottage at Windsor Castle.

As for Meghan and Harry's relationship with William and Kate, royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told ET that there's a good chance we'll see the group work their differences out over the holiday.

"For Christmas Day at least, William and Harry are going to have to bury the hatchet, put a few wobbles behind them. It's not like they're not talking -- they're still incredibly close as brothers -- [but] there have been fallouts, there has been tension," she said.

"Christmas is a good time for goodwill and forgiveness, so let's hope we see the princes do just that," Nicholl added.

