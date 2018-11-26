Prince William and Prince Harry are going their separate ways.

Kensington Palace announced over the weekend that Harry and his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, will be moving out of their two-bedroom home at Kensington Palace and into the 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle. Harry and Meghan have lived at Kensington Palace's Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, also live on Kensington Palace property.

A royal source tells ET that there "has been some tension" between William, Kate, Harry and Meghan.

"Meghan and Kate have different interests and lead different lives," the source says.

Still, the source says that the tension is not the reason for Harry and Meghan's move.

"Meghan and Harry love the country and their current home at Nottingham Cottage was too small with their expanding family," the source explains. "The new property will have 10 bedrooms and a nursery as Meghan and Harry grow their family and plenty of room for Meghan's mother, Doria, to spend time with them."

But the source also notes that William and Harry are "considering splitting their households with two distinct stands to handle their different paths."

"William and Harry will have different responsibilities in the future as William prepares for his life as the heir to the throne," the source says.

Of course, the royal couples will continue to work together on the Royal Foundation, which focuses on mental health, wildlife and conservation, young people and the armed forces community.

"Both brothers want to carry on their mother's charitable legacy," the source says, referring to the late Princess Diana.

In a statement on Saturday, Kensington Palace announced Harry and Meghan's big move. Windsor Castle is obviously a sentimental location for them, as they were married at St George’s Chapel there in May. Harry’s communications secretary, Jason Knauf, also told ET last November that Windsor Castle is a “very special place” for the couple, explaining that they spent time there together after first meeting in July 2016.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child," the recent Kensington Palace statement reads. "Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate. The Duke and Duchess’ official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace."

Meanwhile, a source told ET earlier this month that Meghan's mother is expected to spend part of the Christmas holiday with the royal couple, and that Harry is “enormously fond of his mother-in-law," who's been spending time at the couple's home. Additionally, the source adds, Doria will be playing a prominent role in their new baby’s upbringing and life.

