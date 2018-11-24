Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Move Out of Kensington Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the move!

The couple will be moving out of their two-bedroom home at Kensington Palace and into the 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle, ET has learned. The move will take place early next year, as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

Harry and Meghan's new residence is close to the house where their evening reception was held after their wedding in May, and the same location where their engagement photos were taken. Though it's just about 30 miles away, the move is a big one for the couple, who have lived at Kensington Palace's Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, also live on Kensington Palace property.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Saturday. "Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate. The Duke and Duchess’ official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace."

Meghan and Harry also have a home in the Cotswolds, where they spend most weekends as an escape from London.

The news comes amid reports that the Fab Four were considering breaking up their joint "court" at Kensington Palace, so Harry and Meghan could enjoy more freedom to forge their own path. The foursome has, however, appeared to put on a united front at several recent outings together.

A source told ET earlier this month that Meghan and Harry were determined to give their children as "normal an upbringing as possible" -- which means they'll grow up differently from William and Kate's kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are in the direct line of succession to the throne.

“Meghan and Harry, who want to use their platform and profile to further their humanitarian and charitable interests, want to pass on those same values to their children," ET's source said. "They plan to spend a considerable amount of time in their Cotswold home and [Meghan's mom] Doria [Ragland] will have a prominent role in their family as the children’s grandmother."

