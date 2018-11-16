How's this for a regal double date?



Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped out with Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Royal Foundation Dinner at Victoria House in London on Thursday night. British singer Tom Walker, who performed for the foursome, couldn't help but gush over the night on Instagram.

"I had the absolute honour of performing for and meeting The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge & The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the annual @kensingtonroyal #RoyalFoundation dinner last night. Thanks to the super talented @thatsingingbird bird from @wearefulleffect for joining me for my last song," he captioned a series of pics, which showed the couples enjoying the evening.

Kate wore a stunning red dress by Preen, which she previously wore to a Canadian reception in September 2016. Meghan, meanwhile, sported Roland Mouret's Aldrich strapless linen-blend cloqué midi dress.

The night before, the Fab Four headed out to Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebration at Buckingham Palace.

The group has been seen together a number of times since Meghan and Harry, who are expecting their first child, returned from their royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The family also came together for a series of beautiful portraits in honor of Charles' birthday. See the precious pics, starring Kate and William's adorable kids, in the video below.

