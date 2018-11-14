Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton & Prince William Arrive to Prince Charles' 70th Birthday Party
The royal family is celebrating Prince Charles!
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William were all photographed arriving at the Duke of Wales' 70th birthday celebration held at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night. After spending the morning at the homelessness charity Centrepoint, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed to the glamorous private event, hosted by Queen Elizabeth.
The 36-year-old mother of three was seen wearing a pink ruffled one-shoulder gown with her hair in an elegant updo that showed off stunning diamond pear-shaped drop earrings. William, 36, looked sharp in a black tuxedo, white button-up and black bow tie.
Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, arrived separately. The pregnant Duchess of Sussex was glowing sitting next to her husband. She also wore luxurious diamond drop earrings and had her hair in a sophisticated updo.
The Duke of Sussex matched his brother by also sporting a black tux.
Newlywed Princess Eugenie, wearing a teal dress, was also photographed arriving at the party.
The birthday bash comes a day after Clarence House released two beautiful family portraits of Prince Charles with his wife, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, his two sons, their wives and his three adorable grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Clarence House also released a statement on social media on Wednesday morning, thanking everyone for their birthday wishes. "Thank you for all your birthday wishes for The Prince of Wales 🎂," the statement read.
For more on Prince Charles' milestone birthday, watch below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Middleton Takes After Meghan Markle and Dons an Apron to Volunteer in the Kitchen: Pics
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kids Are Too Cute for Words in Stunning New Family Portrait
Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday: Look Back at His Biggest Moments as a Royal!
Related Gallery