The royal family is celebrating Prince Charles!

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William were all photographed arriving at the Duke of Wales' 70th birthday celebration held at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night. After spending the morning at the homelessness charity Centrepoint, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed to the glamorous private event, hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

The 36-year-old mother of three was seen wearing a pink ruffled one-shoulder gown with her hair in an elegant updo that showed off stunning diamond pear-shaped drop earrings. William, 36, looked sharp in a black tuxedo, white button-up and black bow tie.

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, arrived separately. The pregnant Duchess of Sussex was glowing sitting next to her husband. She also wore luxurious diamond drop earrings and had her hair in a sophisticated updo.

The Duke of Sussex matched his brother by also sporting a black tux.

Newlywed Princess Eugenie, wearing a teal dress, was also photographed arriving at the party.

The birthday bash comes a day after Clarence House released two beautiful family portraits of Prince Charles with his wife, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, his two sons, their wives and his three adorable grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday.



The photos were taken by Chris Jackson in the garden of Clarence House. pic.twitter.com/A2LTJDTdvE — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018

Clarence House also released a statement on social media on Wednesday morning, thanking everyone for their birthday wishes. "Thank you for all your birthday wishes for The Prince of Wales 🎂," the statement read.

Thank you for all your birthday wishes for The Prince of Wales 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3hd6Ad3oyU — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 14, 2018

