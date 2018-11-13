It's a royal family affair!

In honor of Prince Charles' 70th birthday on Wednesday, Clarence House released two stunning family portraits. In the sweet snaps, taken by Chris Jackson, the Prince of Wales is seen with his lovely wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively. The photograph also includes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who definitely steal the spotlight with their too-cute smiles.

The royal family is all color coordinated in shades of blue, white and touches of black.

Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday.



The photos were taken by Chris Jackson in the garden of Clarence House. pic.twitter.com/A2LTJDTdvE — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018

The second photo is more heartwarming, with each member laughing and looking a bit more relaxed.

The Prince of Wales with his family in the garden of Clarence House.



The photo was taken by @ChrisJack_Getty to mark The Prince’s 70th birthday. pic.twitter.com/L7mnUY6nD7 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018

The royals, along with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the family, were all together over the weekend to attend a variety of Remembrance Day events.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meanwhile, last week in a sneak peek at the new BBC One documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Harry opened up about what it meant to him to have his father walk Meghan down the aisle on their special day.

"I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming, and he immediately said, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you,'” the 34-year-old Duke of Sussex revealed.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Join the Queen for Somber Remembrance Day Ceremony

Prince Harry Praises Prince Charles for Walking Meghan Markle Down the Aisle at Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Determined to Give Kids 'as Normal an Upbringing as Possible'

Related Gallery