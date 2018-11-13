Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kids Steal the Spotlight in New Family Portrait
It's a royal family affair!
In honor of Prince Charles' 70th birthday on Wednesday, Clarence House released two stunning family portraits. In the sweet snaps, taken by Chris Jackson, the Prince of Wales is seen with his lovely wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively. The photograph also includes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who definitely steal the spotlight with their too-cute smiles.
The royal family is all color coordinated in shades of blue, white and touches of black.
The second photo is more heartwarming, with each member laughing and looking a bit more relaxed.
The royals, along with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the family, were all together over the weekend to attend a variety of Remembrance Day events.
Meanwhile, last week in a sneak peek at the new BBC One documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Harry opened up about what it meant to him to have his father walk Meghan down the aisle on their special day.
"I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming, and he immediately said, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you,'” the 34-year-old Duke of Sussex revealed.
See more in the video below.
