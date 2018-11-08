Prince Charles’ role in the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this past May was very touching to his son.

The 69-year-old heir to the throne stepped in to walk his future daughter-in-law down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after her own father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend the wedding due to health issues.

In the new BBC One documentary,Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Harry opens up about what it meant to him to have his father step in on his special day.

“I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming, and he immediately said, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you,'” the 34-year-old Duke of Sussex reveals.

Harry adds that it was never a question in his mind that his father would be there for him at such a crucial time. “For him, that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know, he’s our father, so of course he’s going to be there for us.”

During the ceremony, Harry was seen mouthing, “Thank you,” to his father after he delivered his bride to the front of the chapel.

“Just because he’s my father, that doesn’t mean I can just sort of go, ‘OK, that’s all, I’ll take it from here,” Harry explains.

Charles’ wife, Camilla, spoke about the moment on a local news show back in May, saying, “We all wondered whatever would happen next and then everything went right. It’s nice to have something that is uplifting rather than depressing.”

Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 airs on Thursday night on BBC One.

