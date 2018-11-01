Meghan Markle is proud of her bump and we don’t blame her!

On Wednesday, she and her husband, Prince Harry, toured New Zealand’s Redwood Treewalk in Rotorua, where the duchess happily struck a pose among the forest’s massive, ancient trees. With both arms cradling her belly, the 37-year-old royal offered the camera a beaming smile.

“A message from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: ‘Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour,’” the caption for the photo reads. “It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis. Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ - we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference.”

Also included was a quote from New Zealand suffragette Kate Sheppard: “The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops.”

The post's caption ended with all the flags of the countries they've visited, as well as the camera emoji, and a signoff from The Duke of Sussex.

In other images, the royal pair can be seen holding hands and crossing a suspension bridge during the visit. Meghan was even spied holding a lizard stuffed animal in the gift shop while giving Harry a knowing smile.

This isn’t the only time that Meghan and her husband have referenced Sheppard during their visit to New Zealand. After arriving on Sunday, she delivered a speech at the Government House honoring the 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the country and mentioned the pioneer for women.

“The achievements of the women of New Zealand who campaigned for their right to vote, and were the first in the world to achieve it, are universally admired,” she stated. “Suffrage is not simply about the right to vote but also about what that represents. The basic and fundamental human right of being able to participate in the choices for your future and that of your community. The involvement and voice that allows you to be a part of the very world you are a part of.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage

She ended her speech with another powerful quote by Sheppard: “All that separates, whether race, class, creed, or sex, is inhuman, and must be overcome.”



Get more news on the Duchess of Sussex in the clip below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Princess Beatrice Dresses as a Unicorn for Halloween With Prince Harry’s Ex Chelsy Davy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Walk a Treetop Suspension Bridge on Final Tour Stop: Pics!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pick Baby Names -- For Kiwi Chicks!

Related Gallery