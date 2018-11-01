From the Royal Wedding to a regal Halloween party!

Princess Beatrice was last seen as the maid of honor at her sister Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank earlier this month in Windsor, England. But on Wednesday night, the 30-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson left her nobility at the door and embraced some spooky fun in a unicorn costume for Annabel’s Halloween Party in London, England.

Beatrice wore a white dress with a black heart belt and a matching black cardigan. She sported a long lilac wig and a giant blue unicorn horn.

Though she was not joined by any other members of the royal family, her pal, Chelsy Davy, was in tow. Davy, 33, dated Prince Harry prior to his marriage to Meghan Markle and was present at both the weddings of Harry and Meghan and Eugenie and Jack earlier this year.

For her look, Davy showed some more skin in a sheer black skirt, black jeans, and bandeau top with a fishnet cover. She wore spider makeup over her eyes and a black choker necklace.

Davy first met Harry in 2004 and their on-again-off-again romance officially ended in 2011. She has remained close with the family ever since.

Harry and Meghan recently returned from their 16-day Royal Tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, where they announced they are expecting their first child together next spring.

