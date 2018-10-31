And that’s a wrap!

After 16 days, 76 engagements, and one pregnancy announcement, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry participated in their final event on their Royal Tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand on Wednesday local time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed an outdoor event at the Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua, New Zealand, as their final event of the tour. The couple walked high up in the sky on the suspension bridge as they look at the stunning Redwood trees.

They later stopped to look at one of the natural geothermal pools, while holding hands.

It was a casual outing for the pair with Meghan in black flats, black jeans, and a puffy down coat, and Harry in a button-down shirt and white slacks.

As the Duke and Duchess were exiting the forest, Prince Harry turned to reporters and said, “It’s been great, thanks guys!”

The pair are now headed back to London as Meghan continues her second trimester of pregnancy. They announced that she was expecting the couple’s first child on the first day of their tour.

