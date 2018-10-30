Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal tour is coming to an end.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived to Rotorua, a town set on Lake Rotorua, renowned for its geothermal activity and Maori culture, on Wednesday, Australia time.

For the final day of their two-week engagements, Meghan, 37, looked chic in a navy Stella McCartney dress with matching heels, and her hair swept in an updo. The pregnant duchess completed the look with a traditional New Zealand jade necklace by Maori designer Kiri Nathan, which was carved by Jason Nathan.

Harry, 34, on his end, looked dapper in a light gray suit. Upon arriving at Te Papaiouru Marae, for a formal pōwhiri and luncheon in their honor, the royal couple was given traditional robes for the occasion.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Harry and Meghan also took the time to greet the crowd and chat with young kids who stopped by to see the royal twosome. They also watched a special performance, welcoming them to the town.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP/Getty Images

Following this engagement, the pair will head to Rainbow Springs to learn more about the center's kiwi breeding program. Kiwi, which is New Zealand’s national bird, have become increasingly endangered in recent years, and Meghan and Harry will meet conservationists working to protect the species. They will also have the opportunity to name two young kiwi chicks at Rainbow Springs.

Later, they will head into the city for the chance to meet members of the public and then travel to Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua to learn more about the forest’s history. Meghan and Harry will return to Auckland before departing for London the following day.

The last two weeks have been eventful for the newlyweds, who are expecting their first child together this spring. See standout moments from their tour in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Is Welcomed to Auckland With 'Suits' Theme Song

Meghan Markle Beats Prince Harry in Gumboot-Throwing Contest in New Zealand -- Watch!

Meghan Markle Gives Local School Children Her Leftover Sweets in Cute New Zealand Visit

Related Gallery