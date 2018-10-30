Shopping

The Meghan Markle Dress Trend Every Woman Should Own

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Meghan Markle 1280
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle is a sucker for shirt dresses! 

Since announcing her pregnancy and kicking off her Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand tour with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex has been wearing the button-down frock for multiple occasions -- four times to be exact. 

From bright blue to stripes to polka dots to olive green, the style star opted for the elegant A-line, waist-cinching silhouette that flatteringly drapes over her growing baby bump and never fails to look appropriate and chic thanks to its modest midi length. 

Even if you're not expecting, the shirt dress is a wardrobe staple every woman should add to her closet. Whether you need a new easy, throw-on piece for the office or are heading to brunch with the girls, the elevated number can be dressed up or down for any season.

Pair them with knee boots now, swap for pumps in the evening and sport with sandals for spring next year -- it's a timeless piece that looks good at any age and on any body type. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
WireImage
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Tonga
Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images
Meghan Markle in Brandon Maxwell in Australia
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Stock up on the must-have dress from our editor's picks below. 

GET THE LOOK:

H&M midi dress
H&M

H&M Calf-Length Shirt Dress $35

Who What Wear shirt dress
Who What Wear

Who What Wear Plus Size Long Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Midi Shirt Dress $40

Fashion Union white shirt dress
ASOS

Fashion Union Midi Shirt Dress in Ditsy Floral $56

Zara plaid shirt dress
Zara

Zara Plaid Shirt Dress $70

Topshop polka dot shirt dress
Nordstrom

Topshop Spot Pleat Shirtdress $95

Storets white shirt dress
Storets

Storets Kris Front-Twist Shirt Dress $98

J.Crew navy blue shirt dress
J.Crew

J.Crew Tie-Waist Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin $98 

Mango leopard print shirt dress
Mango

Mango Leopard Gown $100

Farrow shirt dress
Need Supply

Farrow Luna Striped Maxi Dress $116

Pixie Market satin shirt dress
Pixie Market

Pixie Market Satin Utility Shirt Dress $119

& Other Stories yellow shirt dress
& Other Stories

& Other Stories Belted Satin Midi Dress $119

Free People printed shirt dress
Free People

Free People Tough Love Shirt Dress $148

C/MEO Collective shirt dress
Fashion Bunker

C/MEO Collective Petition Shirt Dress $175

MISA shirt dress
MISA

MISA Aydeniz Dress $370

For more on the Duchess' style, see below:

How Meghan Markle Hid Her Pregnancy With Fashion -- See the Looks!

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's Latest Royal Dress Is Only $56

Meghan Markle Stuns in Stripes Again With a Sleek New Ponytail

Meghan Markle Looks Bridal Chic in Stunning Reception Gown With Prince Harry in Tonga: Pics

Related Gallery

 