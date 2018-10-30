Prince Harry shared a special moment with a young boy who also lost his mother at a young age.

While the Duke of Sussex greeted fans at Auckland Viaduct Harbour on Tuesday Australia time, the 34-year-old royal stopped and had a tender conversation with 6-year-old Otia Nante, whose grandmother told Harry that his mother died when he was a baby, according to News.com.au.

The boy's grandmother explained to Harry that Otia's mother died when he was nearly one and that the boy wrote him a letter because he "looks up to you because he actually lost his mummy too."

That's when Harry gave Otia some words of encouragement: "Life will always be all right, you know that? I’ve made it to 34 years old, and life is great. I have a beautiful wife and a baby on the way. Your life is going to be sorted. Don’t you worry about that.”

The father-to-be also broke royal protocol and took a selfie with Otia, which was shared on Instagram via a Harry and Meghan Markle fan site.

Harry was 12 years old when he and Prince William lost their mother, Princess Diana, in a tragic car accident in Paris.

Over the years, Harry has been vocal about the experience, recalling his moments of sadness and honoring his mother in the best ways he can. In the documentary Diana, 7 Days, the brothers got candid about their mother's death and how they're still trying to fill the void that she left.

"All I want to do is try and fill the holes my mother has left," Harry expressed. "And between myself and William, and everybody else that's in those privileged positions, to try and make a difference. And that's what it's about for us, trying to make a difference."

Meanwhile, Harry has had a slew of precious moments with children during his and Meghan's royal tour. See another sweet interaction in the video below.

