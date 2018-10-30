Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pick Baby Names -- For Kiwi Chicks!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are practicing their baby naming skills…sorta!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got the chance to name two newborn young kiwi chicks during their visit to National Kiwi Hatchery at Rainbow Springs in Rotorua, New Zealand, on Wednesday.

After receiving a warm welcome at Te Papaiouru Marae for a formal luncheon, the couple met with conservationists working to protect kiwis, which are the countries national bird and have become increasingly endangered over the last few years. After meeting the tiny birds, Meghan and Harry named the little chicks Koha, meaning gift and Tihei, a Maori saying meaning "the sneeze of life," according to royal reporters.

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

After two full weeks traveling all over Australia, the pairs' trip is winding down. They first kicked off their last day watching a Haka Pōwhiri that was performed by the Te Arawa people.

MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry are not done yet, however. The two are set to head into the city for the chance to meet members of the public and then travel to Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua to learn more about the forest’s history. The expectant parents will then return to Auckland before departing for London the following day.

Meanwhile, Harry can't wait to be a father and recently opened up about how "ready" he is for their bundle of joy to arrive. Hear his sweet comments in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Gifted Traditional Maori Robes on Final Day of Royal Tour

Meghan Markle Is Welcomed to Auckland With 'Suits' Theme Song

Meghan Markle Beats Prince Harry in Gumboot-Throwing Contest in New Zealand -- Watch!

Related Gallery