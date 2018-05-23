Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Opens Up About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Uplifting' Royal Wedding

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is opening up about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding.

The 70-year-old royal, who attended the May 19 nuptials with her husband, Prince Charles, visited Channel 5 News in London, England, on Wednesday, where she reflected on her favorite moments from the ceremony while talking to reporters.

Camilla reportedly described the wedding as "uplifting," adding that it was "such a lovely day. Just everything went right."

At one point, however, Camilla seemingly referenced the absence of Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, who lives in Mexico. He was originally intended to walk the former Suits star down the aisle, but backed out due to health complications after he was accused of staging photos for the paparazzi. Prince Charles ultimately did the honors, walking Meghan down the aisle of the Quire of St. George's Chapel.

"We all wondered whatever would happen next and then everything went right," Camilla said, according to a series of tweets from Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for The Daily Mail. "It's nice to have something that is uplifting rather than depressing."

"Everything was just perfect, including the weather, which couldn’t have been better," she added. "It was a beautiful day.The only thing is that we are all losing our voices now."

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Camilla was with the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their first royal engagement as newlyweds -- a garden party celebrating Prince Charles' upcoming 70th birthday on Nov. 14. Camilla and Meghan shared a laugh at the event, when a bee swarmed near Harry as he was giving a speech about his father.

"It was the bee, I think," the Duchess of Cornwall explained when a reporter asked what she and Meghan were giggling about at the event. "The bee, suddenly you saw heading over in his direction, but he managed it, didn't he."

The Duchess of Cornwall has visited the Channel 5 News offices to mark the show's 21st birthday.



She told @SianWilliams100 what gave her the giggles with Meghan Markle during Prince Harry's speech yesterday, and took a look behind the scenes of how we put the news together. pic.twitter.com/GOHh00SRKC — 5News (@5_News) May 23, 2018

In case you missed it, watch Meghan break into laughter when Harry gets attacked by the bee in the video below!

