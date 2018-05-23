Royal Wedding Photographer on Capturing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Romantic Photo on the Steps

Royal wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski is revealing how he captured the gorgeous official royal wedding photos that Kensington Palace released on Monday.

Lubomirski, who also took Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning engagement photos, specifically talked about the romantic black-and-white photo of the newlyweds sitting on the steps of Windsor Castle, Harry beaming while Meghan leans against him in her Givenchy wedding dress.

Alexi Lubomirski/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex via Getty Images

"It was just one of those magical moments, when you're a photographer and everything falls into place," Lubomirski tells Reuters. "The sun is setting right just over the top of Windsor Castle just behind them, it was just the most serene, beautiful light, they're in love, walking around this beautiful garden."

"I said, just before you go in, let's sit down on these stairs, and she just slumped in between his legs," he continues. "They were just laughing because they were joking about how they were exhausted and finally it was over."

When it comes to the adorable photo of Harry and Meghan with the four pageboys and six flower girls -- including Princess Charlotte and Prince George -- Lubomirski said he actually bribed them with candy to get the perfect shot. Time was of the essence, given that he had just 25 minutes to do six photos with the family inside Windsor Castle.

"They were being bribed with one Smartie here, one Smartie there, so as soon as the kids came onto the set, I immediately just shouted out 'Who likes Smarties?' and then everybody, hands up, smiles, even some adults put their hands up," he said. "Some parents were trying to wrangle their children, other uncles and aunts were talking to their nephews and nieces. It was a family, that was essentially what it is."

Alexi Lubomirski/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex via Getty Images

ET spoke to Lubomirski in April, when he talked about shooting the couple for their glamorous engagement photos. The photographer noted how in love they were.

“When I went to meet them to see if we vibed, they were just cutesy and every time they looked at each other they were like, [giggling],” Lubomirski told ET. “I was like, ‘This is gonna be great. This is gonna be easy.’ I said, ‘I just want to shoot you like this. This is what you're like.’”

"They were so naturally in love," he added.

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend First Post-Royal Wedding Event to Celebrate Prince Charles' Birthday

Watch Meghan Markle Giggle After Prince Harry Gets Attacked by a Bee During Speech About Prince Charles

Prince Harry 'Determined' to Have Private Honeymoon With Meghan Markle: Exclusive Details

Related Gallery