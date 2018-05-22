Watch Meghan Markle Giggle After Prince Harry Gets Attacked by a Bee During Speech About Prince Charles

Meghan Markle had a little bit of fun at her new husband, Prince Harry's, expense on Tuesday, when the couple made their first official post-royal wedding appearance at Prince Charles' 70th birthday garden party at Buckingham Palace.

During Harry's heartfelt speech, a bee attacked him, forcing the 33-year-old royal to pause.

"Sorry, that bee really got me," Harry said, as the crowd laughed.

Meghan herself obviously found the moment amusing, visibly chuckling and adorably explaining to Prince Charles and Camilla what had happened.

Very funny moment as The Duke of Sussex, watched by his new bride, gets bombed by bumblebee as he gives a warm and witty speech to mark Prince Charles’s 70th birthday pic.twitter.com/HTOeZzIJmr — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 22, 2018

Of course, the newlyweds still appear to be blissfully in love. The two were later snapped walking up the steps together, 36-year-old Meghan kindly rubbing Harry's back.

And it’s goodbye from us....(clearly the post wedding glow hasn’t rubbed off given that PDA!) #DukeandDuchessofSussexpic.twitter.com/t2S0DtUZTS — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 22, 2018

The event was held to honor the work of Prince Charles' charities and His Royal Highness' milestone birthday, which isn't until Nov. 14.

With their royal wedding now behind them, Harry and Meghan are expected to jet off to their honeymoon soon, and according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Africa is “without a doubt, the destination” for the pair, whose third date involved traveling to Botswana. They are also believed to have returned there for Meghan's birthday.

“One wonders if perhaps the reason they're doing this engagement today is to put the spotlight back on them, so they can then slip off quite quietly," Nicholl tells ET. "We've had the wedding pictures, we've had the first engagement, so I'd imagine at some point in the next week to 10 days, things will go very quiet on the Sussexes and that will probably be because they've crept off very quietly to go [on] what Harry is determined to be a private honeymoon.”

Nicoll also tells ET that the couple is also expected to visit Meghan's father, Thomas, in Mexico, which will also mark Harry's first time meeting Thomas in person. Thomas was unable to make the royal wedding due to health concerns.

