Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living royal life their own way -- and they plan to continue doing so with their kids.

A source tells ET that the couple, who is currently expecting their first child together, plans to give their kids as normal an upbringing as possible. This means their children will grow up a bit differently from Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are in the direct line of succession to the throne.

“Meghan and Harry, who want to use their platform and profile to further their humanitarian and charitable interests, want to pass on those same values to their children," ET's source says. "They plan to spend a considerable amount of time in their Cotswold home and [Meghan's mom] Doria [Ragland] will have a prominent role in their family as the children’s grandmother."

The source continues, explaining that Harry's children will also feel the influence of the late Princess Diana, who wanted her family to be aware of those less fortunate and live their lives with appreciation.

“[Harry and Meghan's] children are expected to one day have regular jobs, and will be raised to appreciate the differences in society. They will have a healthy respect for boundaries like other children," the source adds. "They will have chores at home and be brought up with respect.”

Meghan isn't due until the spring, but her mom is making sure to get in a lot of bonding time with her soon-to-be grandchild. A source told ET earlier this week that Doria is expected to spend some of the Christmas holiday with Meghan and Harry, and is expected to receive an invitation to attend church with the royal family at Sandringham.

“Doria’s quiet dignity and grace at the royal wedding has earned her enormous respect from Meghan’s new in-laws,” the source told ET, adding that Harry is "enormously fond" of his mother-in-law.

