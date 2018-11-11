Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton helped pay tribute to Britain’s fallen soldiers on the nation’s Remembrance Day.

Both duchesses wore muted black ensembles adorned with red poppies on their lapels, a sign of support for World War I and veterans, while joining Queen Elizabeth II at a special ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in London on Sunday.

The event was also attended by Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William, who all laid floral tributes honoring those who’ve died in combat.

Middleton joined the Queen and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on a balcony where they oversaw the proceedings. Markle stood on another balcony close by, watching the ceremony alongside Elke Budenbender, wife of German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Charles also laid his mother the Queen’s wreath at the ceremony, an honor she passed down to him last year.

Notably absent from the proceedings was Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband. The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh retired from his royal duties in August amid health concerns and has rarely been seen in public since.

Following the ceremony, the royal family and high ranking officials attended a special service remembering the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey. This year marks the hundredth anniversary commemoration of the end of World War I.

These events came just one day after Prince Harry and Meghan, and Prince William and Kate, attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London together.

As royal fans know, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child in 2019. Meghan chose a black Stella McCartney dress, which handily covered her growing baby bump, for the evening’s proceedings.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Get more breaking royal news down below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry Pets Puppies in Full Uniform -- See All the Other Times He's Played With Dogs

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Determined to Give Kids 'as Normal an Upbringing as Possible'

Meghan Markle's Mom 'Expected' to Spend Part of the Christmas Holiday With Daughter and Prince Harry

Related Gallery