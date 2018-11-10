It's a Royal Fab Four reunion!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out with Kate Middleton and Prince William to attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday. The four royals, along with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attended the event to commemorate those who have lost their lives in conflicts. The event also marks 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Meghan, who is expecting her first child with the Duke of Sussex, covered her baby bump in a black Stella McCartney coat that featured a silk waist tie. She accessorized with black pumps and a Stella McCartney clutch. Harry looked dapper in a blue suit, white button-up shirt and a burgundy-and-navy striped tie.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge looked sophisticated in a fitted three-quarter-length black dress, velvet black heels and clutch. William, on his end, matched his brother in a navy suit.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The family affair reunited the Fab Four after Meghan and Harry took a two-week trip to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand last month.

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Earlier this week, a source told ET that Meghan and Harry plan to give their kids as normal an upbringing as possible. This means their children will grow up a bit differently from William and Kate's kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are in the direct line of succession to the throne.

“Meghan and Harry, who want to use their platform and profile to further their humanitarian and charitable interests, want to pass on those same values to their children," ET's source said. "They plan to spend a considerable amount of time in their Cotswold home and [Meghan's mom] Doria [Ragland] will have a prominent role in their family as the children’s grandmother."

For more on Meghan's pregnancy, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry Praises Prince Charles for Walking Meghan Markle Down the Aisle at Royal Wedding

Kate Middleton Is a Vision in 6-Year-Old Recycled Blue Gown

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Determined to Give Kids 'as Normal an Upbringing as Possible'

Related Gallery