Kate Middleton Is a Vision in 6-Year-Old Recycled Blue Gown

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out on Thursday night to attend the Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House, in London. The Tusk organization is one of the Duke of Cambridge's key charities, which he has been working with since becoming Royal Patron in December 2005.

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a teal floor-length Jenny Packman gown that featured lace sleeves and a silk waist tie that perfectly hugged her svelte figure. William looked dapper standing by his wife's side in a black tuxedo. As the stunning couple made their entrance, it became apparent that royal fans had seen Kate's look before.

The now mother-of-three previously wore the gown at the Our Greatest Team Rises - BOA Olympic Concert at Royal Albert Hall in London on May 11, 2012. For that event, she wore her hair in a polished updo and appeared to be carrying the same clutch.

Kate has been getting back to her royal duties after welcoming her third child -- son, Louis -- in April. Just last month, she and William attended a Coach Core Essex event together, where they played tennis with local children involved in the Coach Core program. Kate also stepped out solo and visited the Imperial War Museum to view a family letter from World War I.

