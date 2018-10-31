Beauty in blue!

Kate Middleton stepped out looking radiant on Wednesday in London at the Imperial War Museum. The Duchess of Cambridge wowed in a royal blue fitted dress as she visited the museum to view family letters from World War I.

The visit comes ahead of Armistice Day, and the museum featured a massive poppy display, the symbol of remembrance in England.

Kate visited the museum to learn more about her great-grandmother’s three brothers, who fought and died in the first World War.

Armistice Day is Nov. 11 in England, and many people sport poppy pins during the month leading up to it.

Fresh off of her maternity leave after welcoming her third child, Prince Louis, in April, the Duchess has been keeping a busy schedule. She and her husband, Prince William, attended a Coach Core Essex event on Tuesday, where they played tennis with local children involved in the Coach Core program.

Kate’s brother- and sister-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, recently wrapped their 16-day Royal Tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, and are currently heading back to London.

