Kate Middleton and Prince William Go Casual at Coach Core Event: Pics

Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting sporty for a good cause!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Coach Core Essex together in Essex, England, on Tuesday.

The parents of three went casual for the event, with Kate rocking a grey checked blazer with a black turtleneck sweater, black jeans, and Russell & Bromley ankle boots. Her hubby sported a button-down shirt underneath a half-zip sweater with blue pants and brown shoes.

The Duke and Duchess are meeting with the Coach Core Essex apprentices to learn about how the program in Essex is helping the community through sport. They will meet with new apprentices as well as more than 30 graduates of the program.

Getty Images

Getty Images

The younger royals have all been active supporters of the Coach Core program. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Coach Core Awards last month ahead of their Royal Tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand and before they announced that Meghan was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

In a subtle nod to her sister-in-law, Meghan stepped out in a recycled look during one stop in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday. Kate is known for repeating outfits, even recycling the look she wore to Harry and Meghan’s May Royal Wedding.

