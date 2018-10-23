Kate Middleton Wears Princess Diana's Diamond and Pearl Tiara Again

Kate Middleton has topped off her look with Princess Diana's tiara again!

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled at the state banquet for King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The royal donned a powder blue gown from Alexander McQueen, adorned with the pearl-and-diamond Lover's Knot tiara, teardrop pearl earrings and matching necklace previously worn by the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II's mom, reported by a royal expert. The piece is originally from Queen Alexandra's collection -- a gift from husband King Edward VII in honor of their 1863 wedding, according to From Her Majesty's Jewel Vault.

She finished off the regal look with the Royal Family Order, a yellow ribbon and badge of a portrait of the queen.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The mom of three walked alongside Rear Admiral Ludger Brummelaar, while husband Prince William accompanied British Prime Minister Theresa May.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara was famously worn by Middleton's late mother-in-law. It was originally designed for Queen Mary and was eventually passed down to Queen Elizabeth, who often loaned it to Princess Diana.

Princess Diana in a Catherine Walker dress in Nov. 1989, in Hong Kong. Tim Graham/Getty Images

Middleton has actually worn the beloved tiara three times before, for the Spanish state visit in 2017, the annual diplomatic reception in 2016 and for the same event in 2015.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

For more on the royals, see below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Just Wore Jewelry Gifted by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles

Meghan Markle Wears Polka Dot Dress Just Days After Kate Middleton Sports Similar Style

Kate Middleton Stuns During Second Unannounced Appearance of the Week -- See the Pics!

Related Gallery