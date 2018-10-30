Fashion

Kate Middleton's Skinny Jeans Outfit Is So Not Basic -- Shop Her Look!

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Kate Middleton 1280
Neil Mockford/GC Images

Kate Middleton is giving us a lesson on how to dress up skinny jeans!

The Duchess of Cambridge made a visit to Coach Core Essex with Prince William in Essex, England, on Tuesday, and looked so chic in her covetable ensemble. 

We're used to seeing the brunette in formal dresses for royal engagements, so we were pleasantly surprised to spot Middleton in a more pared-down getup anyone can recreate. 

The mom of three opted for simple black skinny jeans -- a staple in every woman's wardrobe -- paired with a fitted turtleneck and suede Aquatalia ankle boots. She topped it off with a plaid blazer by Smythe to break up the all-black palette for a polished, elevated result. 

Emulate the royal's work-appropriate outfit head to toe by shopping affordable, similar selects below. 

Kate Middleton in black skinny jeans
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Kate Middleton in skinny jeans with Prince William
Neil Mockford/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Project 28 NYC plaid blazer
Macy's

Project 28 NYC Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer $69

Splendid black turtleneck
Splendid

Splendid 1x1 Slim Turtleneck $58

Levi's black skinny jeans
Levi's

Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $80

Sam Edelman suede boots
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Walden Ankle Bootie $150

For more on royal style, see below: 

Meghan Markle Has Minor Wardrobe Malfunction as She Arrives in Tonga With Prince Harry

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton and Prince William Go Casual at Coach Core Event: Pics

Kate Middleton Wears Princess Diana's Diamond and Pearl Tiara Again

Meghan Markle Flashes Her Baby Bump in Recycled Dress on Royal Tour: Pics!

Related Gallery

 