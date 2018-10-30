Kate Middleton is giving us a lesson on how to dress up skinny jeans!

The Duchess of Cambridge made a visit to Coach Core Essex with Prince William in Essex, England, on Tuesday, and looked so chic in her covetable ensemble.

We're used to seeing the brunette in formal dresses for royal engagements, so we were pleasantly surprised to spot Middleton in a more pared-down getup anyone can recreate.

The mom of three opted for simple black skinny jeans -- a staple in every woman's wardrobe -- paired with a fitted turtleneck and suede Aquatalia ankle boots. She topped it off with a plaid blazer by Smythe to break up the all-black palette for a polished, elevated result.

Emulate the royal's work-appropriate outfit head to toe by shopping affordable, similar selects below.

Project 28 NYC Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer $69

Splendid 1x1 Slim Turtleneck $58

Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $80

Sam Edelman Walden Ankle Bootie $150

