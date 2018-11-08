Prince Harry Pets Puppies in Full Uniform -- See All the Other Times He's Played With Dogs
Prince Harry has a serious case of puppy love -- but not for Meghan Markle!
The 34-year-old Duke of Sussex visited the 90th Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, England, on Thursday. The annual event honors those who died in World War I.
In between greeting veterans and laying a wooden cross in remembrance of the fallen, Harry had an adorable moment with some dogs in attendance. Dressed in full uniform -- including white gloves -- the soon-to-be dad crouched down to pet two black dogs. The pups were clearly thrilled with the attention, jumping up to greet Harry.
This isn't the first time Harry has shown his love for the furry pets! In fact, there are pics of Harry with precious pups dating all the way back to his childhood.
As he got older, it appears his love of dogs only grew.
Since 2017, Harry has been photographed with many pups, even greeting a pair of dogs with Meghan Markle!
The adorable puppy moment marks Harry's first public appearance since concluding his royal tour with his pregnant wife. Watch the video below for a look back at the tour that brought the pair to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand:
