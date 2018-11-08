Prince Harry has a serious case of puppy love -- but not for Meghan Markle!

The 34-year-old Duke of Sussex visited the 90th Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, England, on Thursday. The annual event honors those who died in World War I.

In between greeting veterans and laying a wooden cross in remembrance of the fallen, Harry had an adorable moment with some dogs in attendance. Dressed in full uniform -- including white gloves -- the soon-to-be dad crouched down to pet two black dogs. The pups were clearly thrilled with the attention, jumping up to greet Harry.

Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Harry has shown his love for the furry pets! In fact, there are pics of Harry with precious pups dating all the way back to his childhood.

The Royal Family 1986 Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images

Prince Harry, 1987 Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Prince Harry, 1988 Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

The Royal Family, 1995 Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Prince Harry, 2003 Kirsty Wigglesworth-Pool/Getty Images

As he got older, it appears his love of dogs only grew.

Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry, 2010 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry, 2010 Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry, 2010 Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince Harry, 2011 Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry, 2012 Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry, 2014 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry, 2015 Dean Purcell-Pool/Getty Images

Paul Hackett - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry, 2015 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry, 2016 Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games

Prince Harry, 2016 Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus

Since 2017, Harry has been photographed with many pups, even greeting a pair of dogs with Meghan Markle!

Prince Harry, 2017 Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry, 2017 JEREMY SELWYN/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Giddens - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Prince Harry, 2017 Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

MAXWELLS/AFP/Getty Images

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images

MICHAEL BRADLEY / POOL / AFP

The adorable puppy moment marks Harry's first public appearance since concluding his royal tour with his pregnant wife. Watch the video below for a look back at the tour that brought the pair to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand:

