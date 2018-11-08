News

Prince Harry Pets Puppies in Full Uniform -- See All the Other Times He's Played With Dogs

By Paige Gawley‍
Prince Harry
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry has a serious case of puppy love -- but not for Meghan Markle!

The 34-year-old Duke of Sussex visited the 90th Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, England, on Thursday. The annual event honors those who died in World War I.

In between greeting veterans and laying a wooden cross in remembrance of the fallen, Harry had an adorable moment with some dogs in attendance. Dressed in full uniform -- including white gloves -- the soon-to-be dad crouched down to pet two black dogs. The pups were clearly thrilled with the attention, jumping up to greet Harry.

Prince Harry
Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry
Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Harry has shown his love for the furry pets! In fact, there are pics of Harry with precious pups dating all the way back to his childhood.

The Royal Family 1986

The Royal Family 1986

Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images
Prince Harry

Prince Harry, 1987

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Prince Harry

Prince Harry, 1988

Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
The Royal Family, 1995

The Royal Family, 1995

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Prince Harry, 2003

Prince Harry, 2003

Kirsty Wigglesworth-Pool/Getty Images

As he got older, it appears his love of dogs only grew. 

Prince Harry, 2009
Indigo/Getty Images
Prince Harry, 2010

Prince Harry, 2010

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Prince Harry, 2010

Prince Harry, 2010

Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry, 2010

Prince Harry, 2010

Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Images via Getty Images
Prince Harry, 2011

Prince Harry, 2011

Indigo/Getty Images
Prince Harry, 2012

Prince Harry, 2012

Indigo/Getty Images
Prince Harry, 2014

Prince Harry, 2014

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Harry, 2015
Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry, 2015

Prince Harry, 2015

Dean Purcell-Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry, 2015
Paul Hackett - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry, 2015
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Prince Harry, 2015

Prince Harry, 2015

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Harry, 2016

Prince Harry, 2016

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games
Prince Harry, 2016

Prince Harry, 2016

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus

Since 2017, Harry has been photographed with many pups, even greeting a pair of dogs with Meghan Markle!

Prince Harry, 2017

Prince Harry, 2017

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry, 2017

Prince Harry, 2017

JEREMY SELWYN/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry, 2017
Joe Giddens - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Prince Harry, 2017

Prince Harry, 2017

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
MAXWELLS/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry
Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry
MICHAEL BRADLEY / POOL / AFP

The adorable puppy moment marks Harry's first public appearance since concluding his royal tour with his pregnant wife. Watch the video below for a look back at the tour that brought the pair to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand:

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Trip Was a Royal Dream | Spilling the Royal Tea

