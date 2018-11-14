Kate Middleton happily donned an apron on Wednesday, helping to prepare lunch during a visit to the homelessness charity Centrepoint.

Both Kate and husband Prince William got busy in the kitchen, preparing a simple lunch of soup and bread. Kate handled slicing the bread while wearing a bright yellow apron, and later proudly carried the fruits of her labor to the table.

The mother of three -- who looked chic as ever in a blue Eponine London dress that she's worn before -- joked about her slicing skills, commenting, “Don’t look at how evenly I cut it!”

“Don’t look at how evenly I cut it,” Kate says as she and William help out in @centrepointuk hostel in Barnsley pic.twitter.com/BOGFc6K6vo — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) November 14, 2018

Will is the patron of Centrepoint, which provides housing and support for young people in London, Manchester, Yorkshire and the North East and through partnerships all over the U.K. The charity is especially close to Will's heart -- according to the charity's website, he and his younger brother, Prince Harry, previously made private visits to Centrepoint services with their mother, the late Princess Diana, who herself was Centrepoint’s Patron.

The pictures of Kate are reminiscent of her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, who recently donned an apron and collaborated with Grenfall Tower fire survivors for a community cookbook. Meghan and the women got together this past summer at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London to cook and spend time together at the Hubb Community Kitchen.

The former Suits star revealed that she privately visited the mosque in January 2018 in a forward for the book, Together: Our Community Cookbook.

“On my first visit, I asked Munira, the resident chef de cuisine (so to speak), how I could help,” she writes. "An apron was quickly wrapped around me, I pushed up my sleeves and found myself washing the rice for lunch.”

The Duchess of Sussex is supporting a new charity cookbook, 'Together: Our Community Cookbook', which celebrates the power of cooking to bring communities together. #CookTogetherpic.twitter.com/XEclxgQjR4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018

In September, Harry and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, proudly supported her at a party for the cookbook that she hosted at Kensington Palace, where she again happily helped with the cooking.

