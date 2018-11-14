Why so blue, Duchess?

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out Wednesday morning in Rotherham, England, for a day of engagements, both looking chic and sophisticated.

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed in a blue Eponine London dress, which she was last seen wearing in January 2017. She wore her curled brunette locks down and paired the look with a small black clutch purse and matching blue heels.

Prince William matched his wife in a navy suit and blue button-down shirt as the couple visited the McLaren Automotive’s Composites Technology Centre, which they will officially open later today.

After their visit, the two are set to visit the Centrepoint hostel in Barnsley, where they will meet with young people who are supported by the charity.

The day of events in South Yorkshire happens to fall on the 70th birthday of William’s father, Prince Charles.

Hopefully the couple will make it back to London in time for the family’s private celebrations. According to The Telegraph, Charles and Camilla will be having a “glamorous private evening party at Buckingham Palace,” after the pair have tea with representatives from their favorite charities.

William and Kate’s adorable children — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 6 months — recently stole the show in some birthday portraits for their grandfather. Here's a look:

