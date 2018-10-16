Princess Eugenie is sharing a priceless moment with her bridal party.

On Tuesday, Eugenie posted a photo on Instagram of her and husband Jack Brooksbank surrounded by their wedding party on their big day last Friday, including 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old Prince George. In the adorable photo, Eugenie and Jack beam at Charlotte, as she joyously laughs.

Meanwhile, 7-year-old Savannah Phillips -- Queen Elizabeth's oldest great-grandchild -- wraps her arm around Eugenie, who looks stunning wearing the queen's Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara.

Eugenie thanked all her well-wishers in a sweet caption to the photo.

"Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together. @alexbramall," she wrote.

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Oct. 12. Eugenie's royal relatives -- including Prince Harry and Prince William and their respective wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton -- were all in attendance, as were a number of celebrities, including Demi Moore, Cara Delevingne and Ricky Martin.

For more on Charlotte and George's cutest moments from Eugenie's royal wedding, watch the video below:

