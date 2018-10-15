Nothing like a wedding to bring out the love!



Days after their daughter, Princess Eugenie, tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank, Prince Andrew took to social media to wish his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, a happy 59th birthday.

“Happy birthday to @SarahTheDuchess. Wishing you a very happy day!” the royal tweeted, alongside a photo of Fergie.

She later posted the same photo on her Instagram account, writing, “Thank you so much for my wonderful dress @emanuelungaroparis@jadghandourofficial."

The prince also retweeted one of her posts congratulating the newlyweds.

Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York married in July 1986 and separated in 1992, with their divorce finalized in 1996.

Happy birthday to @SarahTheDuchess. Wishing you a very happy day! pic.twitter.com/ACu1ab2Qis — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) October 15, 2018

So proud of Eugenie and Jack #weddingpic.twitter.com/HOS0oazLhz — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) October 15, 2018

They came together at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday to watch Eugenie walk down the aisle in a gorgeous gown designed by Peter Pilotto.

The duchess was photographed with her former father-in-law, Prince Philip, with whom she has had a rocky relationship, for the first time in 26 years at the nuptials.

