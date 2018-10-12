Looks like Sarah Ferguson and Prince Philip were able to put their differences aside for Princess Eugenie's special day.

The second royal wedding of the year took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, on Friday, and it appears almost everyone from the royal family (with the exception of Camila, Duchess of Cornwall and baby Prince Louis) gathered together to watch Eugenie say "I do" to Jack Brooksbank.

While the day was certainly exciting, fans of the British family were even more stoked about the release of the official wedding photos, mainly due to the fact that for the first time in 26 years, Sarah (who goes by the nickname Fergie) posed for a pic with her former father-in-law, Prince Philip.

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank are delighted to release four official photographs from their Wedding day. The images were taken by photographer Alex Bramall at Windsor Castle and later in the day at Royal Lodge.#RoyalWeddinghttps://t.co/Ls86G6PYdspic.twitter.com/dncMFdViQs — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 13, 2018

The Duchess of York was previously married to Prince Andrew -- Philip and Queen Elizabeth's second son -- but the two divorced in May 1996. In addition to Princess Eugenie, Fergie and Andrew also share another daughter, Princess Beatrice.

In recent years, Fergie and Andrew have appeared to be on good terms, with the red-headed royal even joining Andrew at various appearances as his guest. Fergie was also invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal nuptials in May of this year.

Philip's relationship with Fergie, however, has remained tense ever since she was photographed getting flirty with another man, financial adviser John Bryan, in August 1992, while she was still legally married to Andrew. Photos of John kissing her toes were published on the front page of The Daily Mirror, and Sarah's scandalous antics didn't stop there.

In 1997, she became a spokesperson for Weight Watchers (a weight-loss company that royals wouldn't typically endorse) and was also caught on tape accepting a bribe from an undercover reporter posing as a businessman for cash in May 2010.

Philip has seemingly held a grudge against Fergie for all these years, and although it's unclear whether they'll ever be able to repair their relationship for good, it was nice to see the two play it cool for Princess Eugenie.

Learn more about Fergie's scandalous past here, and watch the video below for more on royal wedding No. 2.

